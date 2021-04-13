Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

NYSE RSG opened at $103.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

