Raymond James Weighs in on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff forecasts that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:WFG opened at $82.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.71. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

