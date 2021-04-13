Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.