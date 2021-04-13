reflect.finance (RFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $127,168.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00054358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00083434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.30 or 0.00620160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00032731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00038228 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,460,373 coins. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

