REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $33.75

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.75, but opened at $34.81. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 2,124 shares trading hands.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $764,955.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $290,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,499. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

