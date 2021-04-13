Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

CANF stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.