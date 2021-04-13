Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 978,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Range Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NYSE RRC opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.