Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BayCom worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 10.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BayCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BayCom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BayCom by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

