Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 34,160 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NewAge by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 175,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NewAge by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NewAge by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $335.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

