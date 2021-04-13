Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avalon from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

AWX stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.27. Avalon Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

