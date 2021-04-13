Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 140,100 Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Luokung Technology worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Luokung Technology stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Luokung Technology Company Profile

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

