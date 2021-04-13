Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Renasant worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.98. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

