Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Renault from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Renault has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.84.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

