Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.97, with a volume of 1194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 158,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.