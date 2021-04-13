Request Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.57 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Request has a total market cap of $142.57 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00059782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00088589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.61 or 0.00639877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

