Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

CMA stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 159.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comerica by 47.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after buying an additional 127,754 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 35.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 364,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

