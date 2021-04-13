Research Analysts Set Expectations for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of DFS opened at $100.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $104.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

