Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE:REZI opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 101,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,966,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

