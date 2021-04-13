Reviewing Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) & AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) and AECOM (NYSE:ACM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AECOM has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AECOM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AECOM $13.24 billion 0.74 -$186.37 million $2.15 30.96

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AECOM.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of AECOM shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of AECOM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AECOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A AECOM -1.41% 9.37% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and AECOM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AECOM 0 1 6 0 2.86

AECOM has a consensus target price of $57.56, indicating a potential downside of 13.53%. Given AECOM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AECOM is more favorable than Umbra Applied Technologies Group.

Summary

AECOM beats Umbra Applied Technologies Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation. The company was formerly known as Green Processing Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. in January 2014. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Processing Technologies, Inc.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients. It also invests in and develops real estate projects. In addition, the company provides building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. It serves transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy sectors. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

