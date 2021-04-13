Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 12,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,446,658.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock valued at $84,805,269. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $783,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 333,259 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

