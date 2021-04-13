ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) by 898.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 106,450 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of ReWalk Robotics worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWLK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

