Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,255 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.58% of Rexnord worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rexnord by 939.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 333,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RXN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.