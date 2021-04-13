ROAD Market Capitalization Reaches $429,061.55 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a market capitalization of $429,061.55 and approximately $61,283.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROAD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00065244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.99 or 0.00260329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00675892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,495.52 or 0.99818228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.70 or 0.00917908 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00020224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ROAD

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.