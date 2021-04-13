Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

