Robert W. Baird Raises Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.26.

JCI opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,995. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

