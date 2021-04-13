Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.62

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.62 and last traded at $80.58, with a volume of 335425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,185,000.

