Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after purchasing an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after purchasing an additional 180,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $275.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

