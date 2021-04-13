Roth Capital Raises Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target to $81.00

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

PLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

NASDAQ PLL opened at $67.03 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.