Roth Capital Raises Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Price Target to $27.00

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 6,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

