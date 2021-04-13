Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,872. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

