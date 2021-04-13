Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,336.80 ($17.47) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,408.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,249.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

