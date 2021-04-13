RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.41. RPM International has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RPM International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

