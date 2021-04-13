Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 2,800 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,656,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,590,830.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.20 on Tuesday. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.66 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

