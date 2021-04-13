Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2379 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBR stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

