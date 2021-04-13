Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Safehold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $68.03 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.03%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Safehold by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $221,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 554,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100,032 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Safehold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

