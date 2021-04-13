Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 72,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,667. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

