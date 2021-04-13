Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.06 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

