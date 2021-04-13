SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a growth of 478.2% from the March 15th total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
In other SC Health news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 3,400 shares of SC Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the first quarter worth about $1,798,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SC Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SCPE opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. SC Health has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.
SC Health Company Profile
SC Health Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.