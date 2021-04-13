Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) Short Interest Update

Scapa Group plc (OTCMKTS:SXGAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SXGAF stock remained flat at $$2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07. Scapa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

Get Scapa Group alerts:

About Scapa Group

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers wound dressings and topical skin care solutions; first aid and personal care products; skin adhesives and medical-grade substrates; and customize adhesive formulations for various applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Scapa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scapa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.