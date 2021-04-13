Schlumberger Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

