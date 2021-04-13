Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $158.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

