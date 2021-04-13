Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,259 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after buying an additional 163,318 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.86.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

