Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 53,820 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $51,582,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58,118.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 916,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,921,000 after acquiring an additional 914,784 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

