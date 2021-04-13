Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,041.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,195,000 after buying an additional 10,988,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 8,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

