Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,507. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $100.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.