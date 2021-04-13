Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $100.28.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

