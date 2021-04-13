Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $74.48.

