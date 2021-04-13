Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $97.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,484. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,831.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 290,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

