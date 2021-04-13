Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $7.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $7.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERF. Desjardins lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.40.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.