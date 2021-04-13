Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 23,247 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,594 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,726 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,780,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

PFGC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

